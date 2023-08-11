Squatters trash Hollywood Hills mansion

Hollywood Hills mansion damaged by squatters Hollywood Hills mansion damaged by squatters 00:32

A multimillion-dollar mansion in the Hollywood Hills was vandalized Thursday by what police say was a group of squatters.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called to the mansion Thursday afternoon after receiving a report of a screaming woman and when they arrived, they discovered squatters at the residence.

Squatters trashed a Hollywood Hills mansion KCAL News

Officers could not make any arrests because police were not able to locate the owner of the property and no complaint was filed to begin a criminal investigation.

Damage at the residence includes broken glass, graffiti, tattered furniture and trash strewn about the roof and grounds.

Online real estate sites estimate the six-bedroom, 12-bath mansion with a pool and luxury amenities could be worth $10 million or more.

Several sites referred to it as an REO bank-owned foreclosure, meaning it failed to sell during the foreclosure process and is now owned by a mortgage lender, bank or mortgage investor.