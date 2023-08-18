Southern California prepares for Hurricane Hilary's anticipated high surf and rain

As Hurricane Hilary remains at Category 4, moving up Mexico's Baja California peninsula, Southern California is preparing for what is to come as the tail end of the storm hits the region.

By the time Hilary reaches Southern California, the storm will weaken as it moves north and will no longer be categorized as a hurricane, it will be much like a winter storm, but in August.

The first Tropical Storm Watch was issued for most of the area including Catalina Island and northern Los Angeles County.

In Los Angeles County, the watch is in effect for Catalina Island, the Antelope Valley foothills, Santa Clarita Valley, San Gabriel Mountains and the Golden State (5) and Antelope Valley (14) freeway corridors. The watch also covers Orange County coastal and inland areas and the Santa Ana Mountains and foothills.

Preparations are underway in many coastal communities including Long Beach. There is a sandbag station set up for residents. There will also be sandbags available at fire stations and areas with post-fire burn scars are readying for the anticipated rain Sunday, Monday and possibly into Tuesday.

Supervisor Janice Hahn said the fire department will be on site of the Rolling Hills Estates landslide area starting Saturday. She also said the county has taken into consideration the unhoused residents, reaching out along the riverbanks to alert those in the area of anticipated flash flooding.

Captain Sheila Kelliher, Los Angeles County Fire Department, wants to remind people to prepare their homes, pay attention to the weather on the roads, at the beach, and while playing outside during the storm.

"The biggest concern is the combination of all the water coming our way along with the wind. Remember we've had some really hot temperatures, we have some really dry fuel beds out there. Even though there is water coming, as you can see in Maui, the wind combined with some bad power lines down or lightning strikes, could be catastrophic," said Kelliher.

Another warning came from L.A. County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone of winds, trees and to never go near downed power lines. "So we should be vigilant of falling trees and power lines because as the storm moves through our area, the combination of strong winds and saturated soil has the potential to lead to trees falling down and utility poles falling along with the power lines they support," said Marrone.

He also assured residents that firefighters, paramedics and lifeguards are prepared and ready.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna also assured his department is ready. "Our department Search and rescue teams, swift water rescue personnel, and rescue aircraft are on alert, and ready for immediate response," said Luna. He said the department's operation center and county emergency operations center will be open Sunday from 6 a.m. through Wednesday afternoon as necessary.

Officials also reminded roadway driving caution, if there is significant water on the roadway "turn around, don't drown."

Everyone is advised to be knowledgeable and aware during the storm.

Los Angeles County emergency alerts: click here.

LAFD stations providing sandbags: click here.

LACFD stations providing sandbags: click here.

Long Beach locations for sandbags: click here.