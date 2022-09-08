"Small" dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado could sell for $500,000, experts say
A dinosaur fossil discovered in Colorado is going on sale next month in Paris. It was discovered in 2019 during roadwork on private land.
The fossil could sell for close to $500,000, experts say.
Unlike huge dinosaur skeletons sold at previous auctions, the iguanodon stands just 4 feet high and measures nearly 10 feet long.
Experts believe the creature roamed the Earth more than 150 million years ago.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.