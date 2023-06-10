Multiple victims reported in S.F. Mission District Friday-night shooting

Multiple people shot in S.F. Mission District Friday night Multiple people shot in S.F. Mission District Friday night 02:54

SAN FRANCISCO -- Several people were shot Friday night in San Francisco's Mission District, police said.

San Francisco police said they responded to a shooting scene near 24th Street and Treat Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Several people suffering from gunshot wounds were taken to a local hospital but their condition was not known as of 11 p.m.

Authorities advise people to avoid the area as the investigation continues.