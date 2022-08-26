San Jose suspect who stole woman's car, bulldog arrested; victim reunited with pet

PIX Now PIX Now 08:07

SAN JOSE -- Police in San Jose were able to reunite a stolen dog and its owner Thursday following the arrest of the suspect who stole the victim's car and pet earlier this month.

According to a press release, on August 3rd, SJPD officers responded to take a report of a vehicle and pet American bulldog being stolen as well as an assault with a firearm. The victim told police that a male suspect stole her vehicle and her dog.

While the victim was able to recover her vehicle, the suspect demanded payment of an undisclosed amount of cash for the safe return of her dog. Police said the suspect confronted the victim while she was in her recovered car and shot at her, missing the victim and shattering the rear window of the vehicle. He also slashed two of the car's tires before fleeing the scene.

SJ dog and car theft suspect Johnny Jesse Chagolla

San Jose police detectives began an investigation into the incident, identifying the suspect as 40-year-old San Jose resident Johnny Jesse Chagolla. An arrest warrant was issued for Chagolla charging him with multiple felonies including grand theft, robbery, felon in possession of a firearm, and assault with a deadly weapon.

On Wednesday, police located and arrested Chagolla in San José. He was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for charges in the incident as well as other outstanding warrants, including one for a previous domestic violence incident.

Detectives were able to locate the missing dog at a residence in San Jose and reunited the canine with the owner on Thursday. Police posted video of the happy reunion on Twitter.

Police noted in the post that they were able to bring the victim and the stolen dog back together on the eve of National Dog Day.

There was also a second post of a photo of the full assaults unit detectives with the happy dog and owner.

While an arrest has been made, San Jose police ask anyone with information on the investigation to contact Detective Martinez #4533 of the San José Police Department's Assaults Unit at 4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.