Sakura Gray is a reporter at CBS13 and is excited to put the "Sakura" in "Sakuramento."

She previously worked in Columbus, Georgia covering news in Georgia and East Alabama. She worked as a reporter and a weekend anchor, producing four different newscasts each weekend. During her time in Georgia, her favorite moments included covering the Senate runoffs, the Miss Georgia Competition and sharing the stories of the wonderful people in the Chattahoochee Valley.

Sakura was born in Japan and raised in Houston, Texas. She studied Journalism and Radio-TV-Film at the University of Texas at Austin and still throws on her cowboy boots to cheer on the Longhorns. In college, she hosted a talk show, where she interviewed students about hot topics on campus. She fell in love with the world of TV news during her college internship; she realized this was her calling when waking up at 5 a.m. was exciting rather than miserable!

Outside of work, Sakura is an avid dancer. She has choreographed for dance teams across Texas and will take any dance class she can get her hands on. A die-hard Taylor Swift fan, she dreams of one day interviewing her role model in person. She is joined in Sacramento by her cat, Eloise, who spends her days scratching up furniture while Sakura is at work.

She is ready to explore everything Sacramento has to offer and already has a running list of all the restaurants she is looking to try!

For news tips email her at sakura.gray@paramount.com.

