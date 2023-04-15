L Street between 5th and 6th streets in Sacramento turning into playoffs watch party
SACRAMENTO - Sacramento and the Kings are making it easier for fans to watch the game at DOCO Saturday.
The Sacramento Kings have announced that a portion of L St between 5th and 6th streets will be closed for an outdoor Game 1 watch party. There will be three giant viewing screens.
The event will be first come, first serve until capacity is reached.
According to the announcement, gates will open at 4 p.m., and the game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks and restrooms will be available for attendees.
Lawn/folding chairs of any kind, coolers, and outside food and drinks are not allowed.
The closure of L Street is expected to cause traffic disruptions, and drivers are advised to plan accordingly. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot at the watch party.
DOCO was transformed into a carnival atmosphere Friday as fans flooded the area to take in the kings related activities, games, and music.
for more features.