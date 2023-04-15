Watch CBS News
L Street between 5th and 6th streets in Sacramento turning into playoffs watch party

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

Kings' Mike Brown talks about winning for the fans
Kings' Mike Brown talks about winning for the fans 01:24

SACRAMENTO - Sacramento and the Kings are making it easier for fans to watch the game at DOCO Saturday.

The Sacramento Kings have announced that a portion of L St between 5th and 6th streets will be closed for an outdoor Game 1 watch party. There will be three giant viewing screens.

The event will be first come, first serve until capacity is reached.

According to the announcement, gates will open at 4 p.m., and the game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks and restrooms will be available for attendees.

Lawn/folding chairs of any kind, coolers, and outside food and drinks are not allowed.     

The closure of L Street is expected to cause traffic disruptions, and drivers are advised to plan accordingly. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a spot at the watch party.

DOCO was transformed into a carnival atmosphere Friday as fans flooded the area to take in the kings related activities, games, and music.

April 14, 2023 / 6:03 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

