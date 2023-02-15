Sacramento native and Oak Ridge High alum Steve Steichen named Indianapolis Colts head coach

EL DORADO HILLS — The new head coach of the Indianapolis Colts has made history for the Sacramento area.

Shane Steichen made sure to thank one person in particular at his introductory press conference.

"I'd like to thank my high school coach, Chris Jones," he said. "Thank you for teaching me the game and making me foster a love for the game."

For Steichen, all roads led back to Oak Ridge High School in El Dorado Hills.

"In a lot of ways, there's been a lot of good things, don't get me wrong, but to see that and to see him achieve at this level and do the things that he's done was really special and was probably the highlight for me as a coach individually," Jones said.

Jones coached Steichen in the early 2000s.

"It makes you feel a little older now more than anything," Jones said. "It is a little weird to think about but fun more than anything."

The two stayed in touch throughout Steichen's career.

"The mind itself was always there," Jones said. "He was a guy that was very knowledgeable."

Steichen learned from each stop and is now the first Sacramento-area head coach in NFL history.

"My philosophy is: 'We're going to throw to score points and run to win,' " Steichen said.

Now, Jones learns from his old protege.

"Sort of watching him take a little something from each of them and be able to develop who he is now is kind of fun to watch," Jones said.

And Jones can't wait to continue to watch him in the NFL.