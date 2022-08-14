Reports: Actress Anne Heche will be taken off life support

Actress Anne Heche will reportedly be taken off life support soon after she matched with an organ recipient, according to multiple reports including TMZ.

Heche, 53, was declared brain dead by her family on Thursday from her injuries after she crashed into a Mar Vista home on Aug. 5.

In the state of California, when a person is declared brain dead it is legally dead.

After Heche, a mother of two sons, is taken off life support surgeons will remove her organs for patients in need of an organ.

Heche rose to fame on the soap opera "Another World," where she played the dual role of twins Vicky Hudson and Marley Love from 1987 to 1991 and won a Daytime Emmy Award for her performance.

She also had roles in films including "Donnie Brasco," "Six Days, Seven Nights," "Wag the Dog," "I Know What You Did Last Summer" and director Gus Van Sant's remake of "Psycho."

Her loved ones are reportedly planning on saying their final goodbyes to the actress.