Update: TMZ erroneously reports death of rock and roll star Jerry Lee Lewis

MEMPHIS – TMZ is retracting their report that infamous rock 'n' roller Jerry Lee Lewis died.

The media outlet had reported that the singer passed at his Memphis home on Wednesday.

The singer is known for his hit 1957 song "Great Balls of Fire" as well as his infamous third marriage to 13-year-old Myra Gale Brown.

Lewis was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame earlier this year but couldn't attend the ceremony due to being stricken with the flu.