Power outages reported across most of El Dorado County; PG&E investigating cause

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

EL DORADO HILLS – PG&E customers across large swaths of El Dorado County are dealing with power outages on Wednesday morning.

About 73,000 PG&E customers were without power from El Dorado Hills to the Pollock Pines area at the height of the outage.

As of 11:45 a.m., PG&E said that number had dropped to just about 11,000 customers.

According to PG&E's outage map, power isn't expected to be restored until about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for some areas. Other areas have an even later time of after 4 p.m. for estimated restoration.

Exactly what caused the power outage is under investigation. 

