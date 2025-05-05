In California's Central Valley, immigrant Catholics hope the next pope sees them

What Catholic immigrants in the U.S. want in their next pope

In America's largest Catholic parish, you can feel the intimacy of grief left after the death of Pope Francis.

"All eyes are on holy mother church. Her shepherd is gone and now we're seeking a new shepherd," said Father Alex Chavez, pastor of St. Charles Borromeo in Visalia, California, where Sunday services routinely fill all 3,200 seats.

Since the death of Pope Francis, many Catholics around the world are faced with the same question: What are the qualities they hope to see in the next pope?

"Just convey the truth clearly, allowing us, those on the front lines, to deal with the obstacles that people come with," Father Chaves hopes.

Father Jose Maria Carrillo, 29, is among the church's next generation of clerics. When asked what personal attributes he's looking for in the next pope, Carrillo said, "The same humility that our Holy Father portrayed."

As for Deacon Nemesio Santana, who is set to be ordained later this month, he's looking for someone who emulates the late Pope Francis. Hoping whoever is anointed has, "that love for the people, to take care of the people,"

Visalia sits in California's San Joaquin Valley. Rich in farmland, it's one of the world's breadbaskets.

At St. Charles, the majority immigrant congregation is why two of the three Sunday masses are always held in Spanish. Many of the congregants saw Pope Francis as their spiritual champion.

Chavez estimated that roughly 15% to 20% of the congregation is in the country illegally. He said their hope is that the next pope "conveys the same Christ-like message that the pope is there to voice their concern in a global setting."

As for the search who will be in charge of delivering that message, "We could be just as political as our nation's politicians, but we trust at the end of all that politics that the Holy Spirit will prevail," Chavez said.

In this profound moment of faith, priests and parishioners alike look for light in the shadows of the conclave.