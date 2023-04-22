Police situation in town prompts short lockdown at Sonora High School

SONORA – A person having a mental health crisis prompted a short lockdown at Sonora High School on Friday.

The Sonora Police Department says, just after 1:30 p.m., they got a report about a man having a mental health crisis in the area.

While the person was never near the school, police say the man's statements prompted them to put Sonora High on lockdown. Exactly what the man stated was not disclosed.

Officers later located the suspect near South Washington and Stockton streets.

No weapons were found, police say. The suspect also never made statements to harm other people, officers noted. The man has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sonora High's lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m.