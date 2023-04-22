Watch CBS News
Local News

Police situation in town prompts short lockdown at Sonora High School

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SONORA – A person having a mental health crisis prompted a short lockdown at Sonora High School on Friday.

The Sonora Police Department says, just after 1:30 p.m., they got a report about a man having a mental health crisis in the area.

While the person was never near the school, police say the man's statements prompted them to put Sonora High on lockdown. Exactly what the man stated was not disclosed.

Officers later located the suspect near South Washington and Stockton streets.

No weapons were found, police say. The suspect also never made statements to harm other people, officers noted. The man has been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sonora High's lockdown was lifted just before 2:30 p.m. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on April 21, 2023 / 5:11 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.