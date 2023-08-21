Police activity underway near Yolo County Library branch in Davis

DAVIS -- Authorities are urging people to avoid the area of the Yolo County Library in Davis due to police activity.

Davis police sent out an alert about the situation just before 3 p.m. Officers are urging people to avoid the area between E. 14th Street between F and Oak Streets.

No other details about the situation, other than that it is police activity, have been released.

Updates to follow.

