Police activity underway near Yolo County Library branch in Davis

DAVIS -- Authorities are urging people to avoid the area of the Yolo County Library in Davis due to police activity. 

Davis police sent out an alert about the situation just before 3 p.m. Officers are urging people to avoid the area between E. 14th Street between F and Oak Streets. 

No other details about the situation, other than that it is police activity, have been released. 

Updates to follow. 

Please avoid the area of the Yolo County Library on E. 14th Street between F and Oak Streets until further notice due to police activity.

Posted by City of Davis Police Department on Monday, August 21, 2023


First published on August 21, 2023 / 2:58 PM

