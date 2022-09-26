Watch CBS News
Patterson woman shoots and kills intoxicated intruder

By CBS13 Staff

PATTERSON - An investigation is underway in Stanislaus County after a woman shot and killed an alleged intruder.

Patterson police responded to the home on Ashwood Lane just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the suspect was heavily intoxicated and trying to force his way into the home. A man tried to step in and stop him.

The man's wife then grabbed a revolver and shot the intoxicated man, killing him. The male homeowner reportedly had minor injuries.

Investigators say early evidence suggests this is a case of self-defense. No arrests have been made. 

First published on September 25, 2022 / 6:11 PM

