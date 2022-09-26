Patterson woman shoots and kills intoxicated intruder
PATTERSON - An investigation is underway in Stanislaus County after a woman shot and killed an alleged intruder.
Patterson police responded to the home on Ashwood Lane just before 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Police say the suspect was heavily intoxicated and trying to force his way into the home. A man tried to step in and stop him.
The man's wife then grabbed a revolver and shot the intoxicated man, killing him. The male homeowner reportedly had minor injuries.
Investigators say early evidence suggests this is a case of self-defense. No arrests have been made.
