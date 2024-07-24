Park Fire burns 500 acres, forces evacuations near Chico

CHICO — Another fire has burned hundreds of acres and prompted evacuations in California's Butte County.

On Wednesday, Cal Fire said the Park Fire ignited in the Upper Bidwell Park area near Chico. The fire has burned 500 acres to the north of the park.

Evacuation orders

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for zones BUT-CNE-317, 318, BUT-COH-250, 251, 253, 312 and 313 which stretch from the west side of the park up north to the Cohasset area and to the west and north side of Chico Regional Airport. There are very few structures in this area.

Here is a live map showing the evacuation zones.

According to Cal Fire's website, the Park Fire ignited just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Butte County's recent wildfires

Butte County has had a very busy fire season this summer. The Thomspon Fire in the Oroville area recently scorched more than 3,700 acres, forced tens of thousands of people from their homes, and destroyed dozens of structures, including houses.

The day after the Thompson Fire started, the Grubbs Fire just south of that in Palermo was much smaller but also forced evacuations.

In mid-July, the Railbridge Fire, just south of Palermo, burned 130 acres, forced evacuations, destroyed or damaged several structures and injured at least one person.

Back in June, the Apache Fire, which burned in the same general area near Oroville and Palermo, scorched nearly 700 acres and forced its own round of evacuations.

Nearly two weeks before the Apache Fire, the Junes Fire burned nearly 1,100 acres in Palermo and also forced people from their homes.