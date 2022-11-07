Old Sacramento's 65-foot-tall Holiday Tree arrives

Old Sacramento's holiday tree arrives Old Sacramento's holiday tree arrives 01:47

SACRAMENTO – It's beginning to look a little like Christmas in Old Sacramento.

The Old Sacramento Waterfront's Holiday Tree arrived on Monday morning.

This year's tree is 65-foot tall white fir cut above the snow line in Shasta County.

Like in years past, the tree will be going up between Front and Second streets. About 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and other decorations will adorn the tree.

The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 6 p.m.