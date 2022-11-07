Watch CBS News
Old Sacramento's 65-foot-tall Holiday Tree arrives

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – It's beginning to look a little like Christmas in Old Sacramento.

The Old Sacramento Waterfront's Holiday Tree arrived on Monday morning.

This year's tree is 65-foot tall white fir cut above the snow line in Shasta County.

Like in years past, the tree will be going up between Front and Second streets. About 24,000 lights, 550 icicles, 400 strobes and other decorations will adorn the tree.

The official tree lighting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 23 at 6 p.m. 

First published on November 7, 2022 / 7:51 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

