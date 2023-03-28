Nashville school shooting suspect was a 28-year-old former student

3 children killed in Nashville school shooting 6 killed, including 3 children, in Nashville school shooting 04:04

Three children and three adults were killed following a mass shooting at Covenant School in Nashville's Green Hills neighborhood on Monday morning, officials said.

The suspected shooter, who was fatally shot by police, was identified as 28-year-old Audrey Hale from Nashville, authorities said. Officials said that the shooter was armed with "at least" two assault rifles and a handgun.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that the shooter was at one time a student at the school, Nashville Police Chief John Drake said. He did not know exactly when the shooter may have attended.

Covenant, founded in 2001, is a private Christian school with 33 teachers and up to 210 students starting in preschool through 6th grade, according to the school website.

Nashville Police Chief John Drake said at a news conference that the shooting was a targeted attack. Drake said police discovered "a manifesto" as well as planning material.

"We've also determined there were maps drawn of the school in detail of surveillance, entry points, etc," Drake said. "We know and believe that entry was gained by shooting through one of the doors, is how they actually got into the school."

The police response

The shooter entered Covenant School through a side door and traversed the building, moving from the first floor to the second floor and "firing multiple shots," Metropolitan Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron said.

Responding officers saw the shooter firing on the second level, and at that point, they "engaged" her, Aaron said. The shooter was fatally shot by two of the five responding police officers at the scene, he said.