Modesto woman hospitalized after being attacked by neighbor's dogs, police say

MODESTO – An investigation is underway after officers said an elderly woman was attacked by dogs in Modesto.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon along the 3600 block of Dothan Drive.

Modesto police confirmed that the woman was attacked by two large dogs; she has been transported to the hospital in stable condition, officers said.

Both dogs, who police said belonged to a neighbor, have been taken into custody.

Detectives were still investigating the incident as of late Thursday afternoon.