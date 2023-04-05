Watch CBS News
Metro Fire crews battle fire in box van that had been converted to living space

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

Morning headlines - 04/05/2023
Morning headlines - 04/05/2023 01:37

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Firefighters say they are finding more and more makeshift sleeping quarters in areas they're not used to seeing them.

Case in point, on Monday, Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to a box van fire on College Oak Drive. The vehicle was quickly going up in flames.

sacramento county college oak dr fire
Scene of the fire on Monday. Metro Fire of Sacramento

Crews forced their way in through the front cab. They then discovered a makeshift sleeping area behind the seats.

No one was inside, firefighters say.

The situation is an example of why crews are now searching any space that could be possibly used as housing.

"Our #1 priory coming into any incident is saving lives," the department said in a Facebook post.

Exactly what started the fire is under investigation. 

CBS13 Staff
kovr-cbs13-sacramento.jpg

The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on April 5, 2023 / 9:22 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

