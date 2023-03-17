NCAA Tournament schedule: dates, times, and channels for Round of 32
March Madness is underway, with the NCAA Tournament in full swing. We are following all the way to the Final Four and the national championship game in Houston.
Here's the complete schedule, game times, live stream links, and TV info for the Round of 32 this weekend.
Saturday, March 18 (Round of 32. All times Pacific)
- No. 5 San Diego State vs. No. 13 Furman | 9:10 a.m. | CBS
- No. 4 Tennessee vs. No. 5 Duke | 11:40 a.m. | CBS
- No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 2:15 p.m. | CBS
- No. 7 Missouri vs. No. 15 Princeton | 3:10 p.m. | TNT
- No. 1 Houston vs. No. 9 Auburn | 4:10 p.m. | TBS
- No. 2 Texas vs. No. 10 Penn State | 4:45 p.m. | CBS
- No. 2 UCLA vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 5:40 p.m. | TNT
- No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 8 Maryland | 6:40 p.m. | TBS
Sunday, March 19 (Round of 32. All times Central)
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 9 a.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 11:30 a.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 2 p.m. | CBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 3 p.m. | TNT
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6 p.m. | TBS
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 4:30 p.m. | truTV
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 5:30 p.m. | TNT
- TBD vs. TBD live stream | 6:30 p.m. | TBS
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.