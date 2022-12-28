Mega Millions reveals winning numbers for $565 million jackpot

The numbers were drawn Tuesday night for the $565 million Mega Millions jackpot. The winning numbers were 9, 13, 36, 59 and 61, with a "Mega Ball" of 11.

It remains unclear if any winning tickets were sold. If someone were to win, it would be the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions history, the lottery said in a news release.

The last Mega Millions jackpot was won on Oct. 14, when two tickets sold in California and Florida shared a $502 million prize, according to a release.

This past July, a ticket sold in Illinois won the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, which rose to a whopping $1.337 billion. Mega Millions' largest ever jackpot was $1.537 billion, won in South Carolina in October 2018.

Last month, a single winning Powerball ticket was sold in California for a $2.04 billion jackpot, the largest in history.