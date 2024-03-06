Watch CBS News
Man hit by vehicle on westbound I-80 near Penryn, multiple lanes closed

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

PENRYN - Multiple westbound Interstate 80 lanes are blocked after a man ran onto the interstate and was hit by a vehicle in the Penryn area on Wednesday, authorities said.

Caltrans said westbound I-80 is down to one lane west of Penryn and it's unknown when the lanes will reopen. 

The CHP said preliminary reports indicate that multiple vehicles were involved and the man died.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said the coroner and CHP are on scene and an investigation is underway. 

The man has not been identified. 

First published on March 6, 2024 / 2:19 PM PST

