LA news reporter Christina Pascucci announces run for US Senate

Christina Pascucci, who worked as a news reporter for KTLA 5 and Fox 11, has announced her candidacy for the U.S. Senate.

The 38-year-old independent Democrat is looking to fill the seat left by the late Dianne Feinstein.

"This election will be a choice between how it's been done, and how it can be," Pascucci said in a statement.

"Voters are disappointed by the polarization and partisan fighting they see in California, and across the nation. We need aspirational leaders now who will bring America back to its ideals. Washington is in dire need of a heavy dose of truth. I am the person to bring it."

The Los Angeles resident and San Fernando Valley native who lives with her husband also just announced she is pregnant.

Pascucci is new to politics and described herself as a "lifelong Californian, a tireless community activist" and a "renowned journalist" who has reported from more than 100 countries, including war zones in Ukraine and "conflict areas around the globe."

She says she is a migrant advocate, noting that her mother immigrated to the United States "with the dream of giving her children a better future." She also cited her work on behalf of mental health awareness, foster youth, and homeless families.

Pascucci told Politico she is running as an independent Democrat who aims to be a moderate consensus builder and plans to appeal to Latino and undecided voters.

The race for the California U.S. Senate seat includes Rep. Adam Schiff, Rep. Katie Porter, and Rep. Barbara Lee, the top Democrats, and former LA Dodger Steve Garvey, a Republican.

Laphonza Butler was appointed to fill Feinstein's seat in the Senate by Gov. Gavin Newsom. She will be in office until the term ends in 2024.

She has not indicated whether she plans to run for another term in the seat.