Kamau, Sacramento Zoo's 16-year-old African lion, to be kept off exhibit as health declines

SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Zoo's 16-year-old male African lion is being kept off exhibit as his health declines, the zoo announced on Friday.

Kamau has lived at the Sacramento Zoo since 2008. He was brought up to breed with the zoo's female lion, Cleo.

The pair gave birth to a trio of cubs in October 2014 – Inara, Saphira, and Demarcus. All the cubs were moved to other zoos in Arkansas and New Jersey, but Kamau and Cleo stayed in Sacramento.

An expanded lion exhibit opened at the Sacramento Zoo in 2019, giving the pair a lot more space.

On Friday, the zoo revealed that Kamau's health has been declining.

Recently our 16-year-old African lion, Kamau, has been experiencing a decline in health with his advanced age. He will... Posted by Sacramento Zoo on Friday, June 16, 2023

Kamau will now be observed around the clock, the zoo says, and kept comfortable off exhibit.

"We are thankful for our partnership with UC Davis School of Veterinary Medicine that allows us to provide him with comprehensive, world-class medical care," the zoo posted on Facebook. "We know how much our zoo community loves Kamau, and it's important to us that we keep you updated on his health."

According to the Sacramento Zoo's quick facts sheet, African lions live an average of 10 years in the wild and up to 25 years in captivity.