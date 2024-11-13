Jeff Harrington

After spending five years living internationally in Istanbul and Doha, Qatar – Jeff is happy to call Northern California home. He's excited to live in California's capital and has already started exploring the city's many neighborhoods.

Jeff spent the last three years forecasting for a world audience at Al Jazeera English, based in Doha. He covered everything from Super Typhoons to major hurricanes. In Doha, Jeff tracked Tropical Cyclone Shaheen as the storm made a rare landfall in nearby Oman. He also guided viewers through the forecast when Super Typhoon Saola closed in on Hong Kong.

Previously, Jeff worked as a weather anchor in Canada's largest TV markets of Toronto and Montreal. He's covered wildfires on the west coast and monster nor'easters on the east. Jeff has always been drawn to the West Coast, and in particular, California. Living in Sacramento, Jeff says he's most looking forward to the prospect of everything being within reach; whether it's the coast, valley or mountains.

When Jeff isn't in the First Alert Weather Center, he's likely studying. Jeff is working towards his Bachelor of Science degree in meteorology from Mississippi State University. When he's not forecasting the weather, Jeff loves to explore new climates. He's been to nearly 50 countries and enjoys the challenge of being thrown into a new environment and picking up everything on the go.

Follow Jeff on X.