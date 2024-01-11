Search underway for man missing in Idaho avalanche after two others found

Mullan, Idaho — A search was being conducted Thursday night for one of three men caught in an avalanche in the Idaho back country, authorities said.

It happened near Stevens Peak, which is close to the Montana border, authorities said.

Initially, all three were missing but two were found, CBS Spokane, Wash. affiliate KREM-TV reported, citing the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office. The two were being taken to a hospital, one with an apparent broken arm, the office said.

The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office said the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Air Force were assisting in the search.

Authorities didn't say what the three men were doing in the area, which is several miles southwest of the Lookout Peak ski area and more than 90 miles from Missoula, Montana.

The area had been under an avalanche danger warning for several days because of snowfall and blowing winds that have created unstable conditions on high, steep slopes.

The Idaho Panhandle Avalanche Center warned that avalanches triggered by human activity "remain likely" on steeper terrain.

The avalanche came a day after the first U.S. avalanche death of the season was reported in California. An avalanche roared through a section of expert trails at the Palisades Tahoe ski resort near Lake Tahoe Wednesday morning, trapping four people. One of them was killed and another was injured.

A second avalanche struck the same area near Lake Tahoe on Thursday but there were no reported casualties.