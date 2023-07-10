Authorities search for husband accused of kidnapping pregnant wife near Davis

DAVIS — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said investigators were searching for a man accused of kidnapping his pregnant wife Monday and threatening to kill her.

The husband was identified as Matiullah Najib, 23, and the wife was identified as Samiullaj Najib.

Matiullah Najib (left) and his wife Samiullaj Najib Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, the pair were last seen near Davis with a call regarding the situation coming in at around 3:30 p.m. They were in a black Tesla with a license plate number CR31G69.

There was also a small scene related to the situation on Ulysses Drive in the Arden-Arcade area Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.