Watch CBS News
Local News

Authorities search for husband accused of kidnapping pregnant wife near Davis

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

DAVIS — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said investigators were searching for a man accused of kidnapping his pregnant wife Monday and threatening to kill her.

The husband was identified as Matiullah Najib, 23, and the wife was identified as Samiullaj Najib.

sac-kidnapping.png
Matiullah Najib (left) and his wife Samiullaj Najib Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, the pair were last seen near Davis with a call regarding the situation coming in at around 3:30 p.m. They were in a black Tesla with a license plate number CR31G69.

There was also a small scene related to the situation on Ulysses Drive in the Arden-Arcade area Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story.

First published on July 10, 2023 / 4:22 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.