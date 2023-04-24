Watch CBS News
Geomagnetic storm lights up the sky with the Northern Lights

SAN FRANCISCO -- While they were not visible in the San Francisco Bay Area skies Sunday night, you didn't have to drive too far to see a specular show from the Northern Lights.

A large-scale geomagnetic storm caused by disruptions in Earth's magnetic field was responsible for the heavenly show, but it came with a warning from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center.

"Power grid fluctuations can occur," the center said. "High-latitude power systems may experience voltage alarms. Satellite orientation irregularities may occur; increased drag on low Earth-orbit satellites is possible. high frequency radio propagation can fade at higher latitudes."

The center tracker uses the planetary k-index to quantify disturbances in the earth's magnetic field. The index runs from 1 being calm and 5 to 9 indicating a geomagnetic storm. 

The k-index value for much of Sunday afternoon and evening hovered between 7 and 8, indicating a storm big enough to push the Northern Lights into lower latitudes than they usually reach.   

Fascination with the phenomena filled up social media.

