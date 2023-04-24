Geomagnetic storm lights up the sky with the Northern Lights

PIX Now 4/24: Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom PIX Now 4/24: Monday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 09:18

SAN FRANCISCO -- While they were not visible in the San Francisco Bay Area skies Sunday night, you didn't have to drive too far to see a specular show from the Northern Lights.

A large-scale geomagnetic storm caused by disruptions in Earth's magnetic field was responsible for the heavenly show, but it came with a warning from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Space Weather Prediction Center.

"Power grid fluctuations can occur," the center said. "High-latitude power systems may experience voltage alarms. Satellite orientation irregularities may occur; increased drag on low Earth-orbit satellites is possible. high frequency radio propagation can fade at higher latitudes."

The center tracker uses the planetary k-index to quantify disturbances in the earth's magnetic field. The index runs from 1 being calm and 5 to 9 indicating a geomagnetic storm.

The k-index value for much of Sunday afternoon and evening hovered between 7 and 8, indicating a storm big enough to push the Northern Lights into lower latitudes than they usually reach.

Fascination with the phenomena filled up social media.

#AuroraBorealis over #SonomaCounty, with lights from Cloverdale and Geyserville, April 23, 2023. A cold front pushed through clouds, spreading out the light show. This the second time in exactly one month the #NorthernLights have appeared in NorCal. @NorthBayNews @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/235bcEpTYV — Kent Porter (@kentphotos) April 24, 2023

Tonight’s aurora is the best I’ve seen in the Eastern Sierra since June 2015! This time-lapse video from then was shot not far from Little Antelope Pack Station above Coleville, California: https://t.co/iH4lTrKYGJ #AuroraBorealis pic.twitter.com/oMXOSp5M0c — Jeff Sullivan Photo (@JeffSullPhoto) April 24, 2023

What an amazing view of the Aurora Borealis just now in Mammoth Lakes, CA ⁦@RobMayeda⁩ ⁦@Weather_West⁩ pic.twitter.com/l9KiPTiH5c — Ricardo Cortes (@RicardoDCortes) April 24, 2023