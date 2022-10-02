Former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw reveals he's battled cancer over last year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Before the NFL slate kicked off on Sunday, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw told audiences that he was battling cancer not once, but twice, over the past year.

"In November I was diagnosed with bladder cancer," he revealed. "Surgery, treatment, as of today, I am bladder cancer free. Then in March, I had a bad neck, I get an MRI, and we found a tumor in my neck."

Despite the two diagnoses, Bradshaw said he is now cancer free and discussed what comes next.

During today's show, Terry Bradshaw shared that he has been battling cancer over the past year. As of today, he is cancer free, and he discussed his fight and plan for the future: pic.twitter.com/RSwVxlXC97 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

"I'm cancer-free, I'm feeling great and over time I'm going to be back to where I normally am," he said.