Former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw reveals he's battled cancer over last year

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Before the NFL slate kicked off on Sunday, former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw told audiences that he was battling cancer not once, but twice, over the past year.

"In November I was diagnosed with bladder cancer," he revealed. "Surgery, treatment, as of today, I am bladder cancer free. Then in March, I had a bad neck, I get an MRI, and we found a tumor in my neck."

Despite the two diagnoses, Bradshaw said he is now cancer free and discussed what comes next.

"I'm cancer-free, I'm feeling great and over time I'm going to be back to where I normally am," he said.

First published on October 2, 2022 / 11:13 AM

