Fatal Fairfield stabbing suspect, Milton O'Neal, arrested in Lassen County

FAIRFIELD - A man wanted for a fatal stabbing last year in Solano County has been arrested.

On Monday night, Lassen County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a call for medical aid at a residence in the Lassen County town of Herlong. There, they made contact with a man later identified as murder suspect Milton O'Neal, according to a statement from the Fairfield Police Department.

At first, O'Neal allegedly gave deputies a fake name and birth date, but they were later able to positively identify O'Neal. He was arrested and booked into jail in Lassen County on two separate warrants involving domestic violence and murder.

O'Neal has been denied bail.

Detectives from the Lassen County Sheriff's Office had been working with Investigators from the Fairfield Police to find O'Neal, who, on October 30, 2022, allegedly stabbed another man to death in the 300 block of Jefferson Street.