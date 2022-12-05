Elk Grove Police release information on a November 2 fatal collision
ELK GROVE -- Police have released more information on a Nov. 2 fatal crash involving a woman.
According to Elk Grove Police, on Nov. 2, at roughly 8:54 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Laguna Boulevard, just east of Laguna Main Street.
When they arrived, police learned that a 2016 Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound when it hit a tree in the center median. A 35-year-old woman was found unconscious in the driver's seat.
First responders arrived and pronounced the driver dead.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.