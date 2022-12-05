Watch CBS News
Elk Grove Police release information on a November 2 fatal collision

ELK GROVE -- Police have released more information on a Nov. 2 fatal crash involving a woman.

According to Elk Grove Police, on Nov. 2, at roughly 8:54 p.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle collision on Laguna Boulevard, just east of Laguna Main Street.

When they arrived, police learned that a 2016 Lexus sedan was traveling eastbound when it hit a tree in the center median. A 35-year-old woman was found unconscious in the driver's seat.

First responders arrived and pronounced the driver dead. 

The cause of the crash is under investigation. 

