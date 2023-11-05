Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 pounds of dino chicken nuggets

Tyson recalls chicken nuggets due to metal pieces Tyson recalls nearly 30,000 chicken nuggets due to metal pieces found in meat 00:16

Nearly 30,000 pounds of dinosaur-shaped chicken nuggets are being recalled because they may be contaminated with metal pieces, the United States Department of Agriculture said Saturday.

The recall is for Tyson Foods' 29-ounce plastic bag packages containing frozen, "fully cooked fun nuggets breaded shaped chicken patties" with a best by date of Sept. 2, 2024, officials said. The product was sent to distributors in Alabama, California, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Virginia and Wisconsin.

One minor oral injury has been reported in connection with the chicken nuggets, according to the USDA.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service noted it was concerned that some customers may still have the dino nuggets in their freezers.

The nuggets, which were made on Sept. 5, are in lot numbers 2483BRV0207, 2483BRV0208, 2483BRV0209 and 2483BRV0210.

Tyson Foods chicken nuggets were recalled on Nov. 4, 2023. Tyson Foods

In its recall alert, Tyson Foods described the metal pieces as small and pliable. The company said the recall was issued out of an abundance of caution.

The USDA said people who have bags of the nuggets should throw them out or return them to the place where they bought them. Tyson added that consumers who have purchased the affected item should cut the UPC and date code from the packaging, discard the product and call or text 1-855-382-3101.