Body found at Central Park in Davis; homicide investigation underway

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

DAVIS -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found in Davis' Central Park late Thursday morning.

Officers received a report of a person who appeared unresponsive in the park around 11:20 a.m., Davis police said. Responding officers and medics soon confirmed that a deceased man was at the park. 

Exactly how the man died is unclear, but Davis police said that the circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated as a homicide.

No additional details are available at this time regarding the death or the victim. 

Police urge drivers and cyclists to avoid the area 4th and C streets, which are closed due to police activity.

