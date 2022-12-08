Search on for teen who went missing after going up to Gold Run for school project

Search on for teen who went missing after going up to Gold Run for school project

SACRAMENTO – A search is on for a 16-year-old boy who went missing in Placer County on Wednesday.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the teen, Dante Delatorre, went up to the Gold Run rest stop area for a school project around 12:30 p.m. but never returned.

Neither friends nor family have heard from him since.

Multiple resources have now been deployed to the area to try and find Dante. He is described as standing around 5'11'' and weighing about 160 pounds. He was wearing a tan jacket, blue sweatshirt, tan pants and brown hiking boots when he was last seen.

Dante also had water bottles, a small shovel, and snow boots when he went missing, the sheriff's office says.

Anyone who sees him or has any other information is urged to call dispatchers at (530) 886-5375.