DA serves search warrant at home of Stockton Unified's board president

STOCKTON – Authorities have executed a search warrant of the home of the Stockton Unified School District president.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday that they had executed the warrant that morning at the residence of Angel Ann Flores.

According to the DA's office, the action came as part of their investigation into the school district.

No other details about the search warrant have been released.

Earlier in 2023, SUSD had come under investigation by the DA's office after a report found evidence of fraud and financial mismanagement.

Flores has been a member of the board since 2018