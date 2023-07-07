Corner asks for help in identifying John Doe found in Sacramento River

SACRAMENTO – The coroner's office is asking for help in identifying a John Doe who was found in the Sacramento River in May.

On Thursday, the Sacramento County Coroner's Office released details about the man found back on May 23 east of 450 Jibboom Street in the Sacramento River.

Officials say the man was wearing a "Mossy Oak" sweatshirt, a red t-shirt, black swats, black shorts, and had one black glove in his left hand when he was found. The man's body was in a state of decomposition that officials have not been able to determine his eye color or his race.

The man did have a distinct red tribal-like tattoo on his right arm, the coroner's office said.

No identification was ever found, despite a search of the area.

Exactly the man died is also still pending a further investigation and tests results.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is urged to contact the coroner's office at (916) 874-9320.