Congresswoman Boebert apologizes following removal from Denver theater

Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert issued an apology Friday night, five days after she and a man were escorted out of the Buell Theatre during a performance.

In a statement released distributed by her campaign team, Boebert blamed herself for not being more graceful during a "public and difficult" divorce from her husband. Boebert filed for divorce from Jayson Boebert in April.

Boebert also claimed to not recall vaping while seated inside the theater Sunday night.

A photo released by the city of Denver shows Rep. Lauren Boebert being escorted out of the Buell Theatre. City of Denver

Her statement in whole:

"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that.

There's no perfect blueprint for going through a public and difficult divorce, which over the past few months has made for a challenging personal time for me and my entire family. I've tried to handle it with strength and grace as best I can, but I simply fell short of my values on Sunday. That's unacceptable and I'm sorry.

Whether it was the excitement of seeing a much-anticipated production or the natural anxiety of being in a new environment, I genuinely did not recall vaping that evening when I discussed the night's events with my campaign team while confirming my enthusiasm for the musical. Regardless of my belief, it's clear now that was not accurate; it was not my or my campaign's intention to mislead, but we do understand the nature of how this looks. We know we will have to work to earn your trust back and it may not happen overnight, but we will do it.

I'm deeply thankful to those in the 3rd District who have defended me and reached out this week and offered grace and support when I needed it the most. I've learned some humbling lessons these past few days but I vow moving forward, I will make you proud."

Boebert and a male companion attended the Denver Center for the Performing Arts performance of "Beetlejuice" that night. Boebert posted on social media later that she was "guilty" of laughing and singing too loudly.

It's true, I did thoroughly enjoy the AMAZING Beetlejuice at the Buell Theatre and I plead guilty to laughing and singing too loud! 🤭



Everyone should go see it if you get the chance this week and please let me know how it ends! 😅https://t.co/8JHypcCKsP — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) September 12, 2023

The DCPA then made its own statement:

"The Denver Center for the Performing Arts and Denver Arts and Venues are committed to creating a safe, comfortable, and enjoyable experience for everyone attending any production. The house staff at the Buell have the right to and routinely deny entry or remove any patrons not adhering to the guest policies. We were informed that two patrons were not adhering to the policies which eventually led to them being escorted from the theatre. For privacy purposes we do not disclose patron information."

The DCPA also released surveillance images showing the legislator being led out of the hall.

Boebert, 36, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2020. She is serving her second term.