Search ends for man swept to sea by sneaker wave in Half Moon Bay

PIX Now morning edition 11-26-23 PIX Now morning edition 11-26-23 11:25

HALF MOON BAY -- The U.S. Coast Guard said at 2:53 p.m. Sunday it called off the search for a 54-year-old man who, along with a child, was swept off Martins Beach in Half Moon Bay by a wave on Saturday.

The child was rescued by San Mateo County firefighters and taken to a nearby hospital.

The Coast Guard said Sunday crews searched for approximately 22 hours and scoured 100 square miles.

The incident followed National Weather Service warnings of an increased risk of potentially deadly sneaker waves Saturday and early Sunday.

The risk was highest on northwest-facing beaches from coastal Sonoma County to Monterey County, forecasters said.

Sneaker waves suddenly surge much farther up the beach than expected and can overtake the unaware, according to the weather service. The waves can sweep people into frigid water.