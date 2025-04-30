Email Claudette

Claudette Stefanian joins CBS13 as a general assignment reporter.

Stefanian has worked as a television news reporter up and down the state of California for the past several years and spent the last three years working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at FOX40 in Sacramento.

Before that, she joined NBC7 in San Diego as a reporter just as the pandemic was taking the world by storm.

Stefanian had a brief stop in Fresno and has also reported in Bakersfield. While in Bakersfield, she was frequently pulled to cover breaking news in California as a breaking news correspondent, going live every few minutes for different sister stations across the country. She has done wall-to-wall coverage on the Carr Fire and covered the tragic mass shooting at Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks.

Stefanian is proud of her Armenian heritage and has spent most of her life in California.

She attended the University of California, Berkeley, and graduated with a degree in rhetoric. She also attended the University of Southern California, receiving a master's degree in journalism.