Child shot along San Juan Road in south Natomas

SACRAMENTO — Authorities are investigating after a child was shot in the south Natomas area Saturday night.

The Sacramento Police Department said it happened at around 10 p.m. along San Juan Road, just west of Truxel Road. Officers responded to a report of a disturbance and heard gunshots when they arrived.

No information was available on if anyone was arrested or is still being searched for.

Sacramento police said the child suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and remains in the hospital.