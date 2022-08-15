Brady Halbleib

Brady Halbleib is an Emmy-nominated reporter who joins CBS13 after a two-year stint reporting for KJRH Channel 2 News in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

While in Tulsa, Brady covered a variety of stories including the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, Green Country's iconic Porter Peach Festival, and reported extensively on the COVID-19 Pandemic. Brady also worked as an anchor, filling in for weekends and 2 News Oklahoma's midday newscast.

Prior to reporting in Tulsa, Brady reported and served as the weekend anchor for KIFI/KIDK in Pocatello, Idaho. Brady earned a master's degree in journalism from Hofstra University in Long Island, NY.

Although he's lived in all corners of the country, joining CBS13 is a homecoming for Brady. He is a California native who grew up on the beaches of Santa Cruz! He also has local ties to the market as his mother grew up in Stockton and his grandfather was the principal of Tokay High School in Lodi.

When he's not digging for the next big story to break, Brady also loves taking his Border Collie Koda on long hikes, and he's excited to explore the beautiful areas across our market.

If you see Brady on the street, feel free to say hello!

