Body found in river near where California good Samaritan tried to assist crash victims

TRACY - Searchers have located a body near the place where a man was last seen attempting to rescue two people from a vehicle in the San Joaquin River on Tuesday.

The San Joaquin Sheriff's Office confirms that a body was recovered from the San Joaquin River near where the crash happened, however, they have not released the identity of the body.

Authorities had been searching the river since Tuesday afternoon when a mother and her 5-year-old daughter were spotted standing on top of an SUV that was submerged in water in Tracy, the California Highway Patrol said. Two people jumped into the river to help -- one brought the child to shore safely, and the second attempted to rescue the woman. But before she could be rescued, the woman went under the water, and a short time later, washed up on shore alive but badly injured.

The second rescuer's whereabouts were unknown.