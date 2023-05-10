Watch CBS News
Body of woman located in the water near Folsom State Prison

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

Body found in the water at Folsom Lake
FOLSOM — Folsom State Prison crews were doing their nightly checkups when they spotted a body in the water that washed up near the south side of the lake, police said Tuesday night.

The Folsom Police Department said they received a call about the body at around 8 p.m.

It was located near Folsom Lake Crossing and the American River.

As of 11 p.m., crews were still trying to remove the body from the water.

