Body of woman located in the water near Folsom State Prison
FOLSOM — Folsom State Prison crews were doing their nightly checkups when they spotted a body in the water that washed up near the south side of the lake, police said Tuesday night.
The Folsom Police Department said they received a call about the body at around 8 p.m.
It was located near Folsom Lake Crossing and the American River.
As of 11 p.m., crews were still trying to remove the body from the water.
