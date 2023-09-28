"Bienvenidos a Sacramento": Former TV journalist hosts city's first-ever Spanish podcast

SACRAMENTO — A former TV journalist is shining the spotlight on Sacramento's rich Latino culture with the first-ever Spanish podcast in the capital city.

"We want to be able to showcase how proud we are of the community here in Sacramento and the Latinos, Latinas that exist in the area," said Lilly Cortes Wyatt, host of Bienvenidos a Sacramento.

"Bienvenidos a Sacramento, which is simply 'Welcome to Sacramento,' " she said.

The first three episodes feature the likes of Sacramento Kings Senior Vice President Alex Rodrigo and the all-female Mariachi Bonitas, coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month.

"We have seen such an influx of visitors because of Goldensky and Aftershock, and we've noticed there's a big increase of Latinos visiting Sacramento," Cortes Wyatt said. "So we thought, 'Why not develop a podcast all in Spanish?' "

In partnership with Visit Sacramento, Bienvenidos aims to honor the city's diversity while diving into the stories of Latino leaders in the area who are transforming and shaping the community.

"Many people think that Latinos are just one square but there's so much diversity within Latinos from the way that we look, the way that we are, our morals, our values and even our opinions," Cortes Wyatt said. "So it's beautiful to see that."

According to the Sacramento Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, in 2021, nearly 590,000 Hispanics lived in the Greater Sacramento region. By 2030, the population growth is projected to increase by 12%.

Wyatt said this project was a response to the need for connection and education. Eventually, the podcast will tackle more polarizing conversations like politics and social issues.

"We do hope to bring those topics that are very important to our community," Cortes Wyatt said. "We want to be able to show authenticity and the value of podcasts is you can share who you are and be authentic, and everyone has the right to have an opinion."

Every guest is asked: "Where's the first place you take out-of-town visitors?" So far, the answer is unanimous: Old Sacramento.

"We are showcasing that this community is strong and people can come visit," Cortes Wyatt said. "And if you visit, you may stay."

Bienvenidos a Sacramento is streaming on Apple, Spotify and Spreaker.