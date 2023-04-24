Arrest warrant issued for TV personality Bam Margera

Bam Margera wanted for alleged altercation in Chester County Bam Margera wanted for alleged altercation in Chester County 00:20

An arrest warrant has been issued for the former professional skateboarder and television star Brandon "Bam" Margera, who is accused of engaging in a "physical confrontation" with another person that caused minor injuries, authorities said.

Margera, 43, was on the run Monday morning after fleeing the scene of the alleged altercation one day earlier, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers originally responded to a call reporting a disturbance at an address in Chester County, at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Their investigation indicated that Margera, who is from nearby Thornton, Pennsylvania, "was involved in a physical confrontation with the victim, who suffered minor injuries," the police agency wrote in a news release.

State Police Issue Arrest Warrant for Brandon "Bam" Margera. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022. pic.twitter.com/rBMaqtwcfv — Trooper Grothey (@PSPTroopJPIO) April 24, 2023

State police say Margera fled into a wooded area before troopers arrived at the scene. He had not yet been located when they announced the warrant for his arrest on Monday. Authorities have asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to report what they know to PSP Avondale at 610-268-2022.

Margera, a skateboarder and stunt performer, is best known for his time on the early-aughts MTV reality show "Jackass" and its subsequent spinoffs.