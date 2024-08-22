Watch CBS News
Driver struck and killed by semi truck after being ejected in I-80 crash near Auburn

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

AUBURN – A woman has died after she was ejected from her vehicle and hit by a semi-truck on Interstate 80 in Auburn late Wednesday night.

California Highway Patrol says, a little before midnight, officers responded to the westbound side of the freeway to investigate a possible pedestrian being struck by a vehicle crash.

There, first responders found that a vehicle had actually crashed into the center divide and concrete post of the Nevada Street bridge near Highway 49 – ejecting the driver. Officers say the driver was then struck by a semi.

Investigators say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. Her name has not been released.

CHP is still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. 

