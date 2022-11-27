Armed suspect dies in Solano County deputy-involved shooting

PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom PIX Now -- Sunday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 16:21

FAIRFIELD -- An armed suspect died in an exchange of gunfire with a Solano County sheriff's deputy early Sunday morning.

The Fairfield police said the fatal shooting took place around 3 a.m. in the area of Central Way and Pittman Road in Fairfield.

Both Fairfield officers and a Solano County Sheriff's K9 and deputy responded to the area in response to a reported armed robbery.

Shortly after the deputy arrived, he deployed his K9 to apprehend the suspect. The suspect fired his gun and the deputy fired his service weapon.

The suspect died as a result of the shooting. The deputy was not injured. No Fairfield police officers discharged their weapons during the incident.

The Solano County District Attorney's Office major crimes task force was investigating the shooting.

No other details have been released.