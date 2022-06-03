Andrew Haubner joins the CBS13 team after spending the last four years running the sports department at KEZI-TV in Eugene, Oregon.

While in the Willamette Valley, he covered a variety of sports and major events including the Rose Bowl, MLS Cup, and NBA Western Conference Finals.

Andrew also worked for the station's news department as well, filling in on breaking news coverage of wildfires and 2020 protests in Oregon.

Prior to his time in Eugene, he ran the sports department at KTWO-TV in Casper, Wyoming, covering Josh Allen, Wyoming football, and a whole lot of rodeos.

A 2016 graduate of the University of Colorado at Boulder and a native of the New York City suburbs, Andrew is excited to be in Sacramento and learn about all the valley has to offer.

