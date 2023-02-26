Amber Alert deactivated after 2 kids safely located in San Bernardino

An Amber Alert that had been issued for two children who were allegedly abducted by their father in Riverside has been canceled.

An off-duty deputy spotted a vehicle matching that of the suspect's and located the children unharmed in San Bernardino. They were identified as Lilianna Acosta, 6, and Elias Acosta, 2.

Both had been abducted after midnight Sunday from Riverside.

The suspect, Frank Acosta Ortega, who is believed to be their father, was taken into custody.

The children are expected to be reunited with their mother.